$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. Clarus posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clarus.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Roth Capital raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair started coverage on Clarus in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.28. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $405.88 million, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $197,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,890.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Clarus in the second quarter worth $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 29.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 169.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter valued at $183,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

