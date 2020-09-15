$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. Dorman Products posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Dorman Products by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dorman Products by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dorman Products by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.36. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $88.98. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

