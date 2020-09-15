$1.11 EPS Expected for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) to post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. FMC posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

Shares of FMC opened at $110.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $112.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 951,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after acquiring an additional 59,988 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,216,000 after acquiring an additional 57,165 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3,410.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

