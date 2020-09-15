$1.29 EPS Expected for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) to announce earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.16. Jacobs Engineering posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.76. 823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

