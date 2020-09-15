10,450 Shares in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) Purchased by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the second quarter worth about $79,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the second quarter worth about $93,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq alerts:

NYSE EXG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.77. 42,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,346. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.