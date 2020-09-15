12,200 Shares in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 239,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,615. ORBCOMM Inc has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $285.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.28.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

