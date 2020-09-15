12,370 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,874,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,718,000 after purchasing an additional 157,462 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,281,000 after acquiring an additional 404,163 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 875,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 196,980 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 810,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,283,000 after acquiring an additional 57,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $27.99. 1,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

