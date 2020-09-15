14,274 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.50. 2,749,643 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.53. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

