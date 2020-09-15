144,204 Shares in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.20% of GenMark Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 31,442 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $30,118.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,185.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,637 shares of company stock worth $3,178,904. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.49. 2,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,049. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $891.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 3.05.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

GenMark Diagnostics Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK).

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.