16,684 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,655,774. The firm has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.01.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

