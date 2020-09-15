1,702 Shares in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in 3M by 51.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 50.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.50. 49,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,755,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

