17,320 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $2,031,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,500 shares of company stock worth $14,596,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $60.98. 8,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,353. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

