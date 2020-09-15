1,750 Shares in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Acquired by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.94. 18,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,259. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average of $101.33.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $250,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRC. ValuEngine cut Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

