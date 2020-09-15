1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Gap Down to $16.98

Shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $16.12. 1847 Goedeker shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 639 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

About 1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.