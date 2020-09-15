$2.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.81 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CUB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cubic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cubic from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,111.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cubic by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cubic by 4,514.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CUB opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.11. Cubic has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $75.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

