$227.37 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to post $227.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.50 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $238.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $939.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $946.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $949.82 million, with estimates ranging from $944.80 million to $954.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PBH has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,462,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,318,000 after buying an additional 86,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,775,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after acquiring an additional 71,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,379,000 after buying an additional 213,939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.57. 1,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,890. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.