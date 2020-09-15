$227.37 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to post $227.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.50 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $238.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $939.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $946.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $949.82 million, with estimates ranging from $944.80 million to $954.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PBH has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,462,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,318,000 after buying an additional 86,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,775,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after acquiring an additional 71,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,379,000 after buying an additional 213,939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.57. 1,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,890. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

