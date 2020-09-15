2,304 Shares in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Purchased by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 110.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $768,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,394,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 34,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $108.13.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

