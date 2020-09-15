2,304 Shares in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Purchased by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 560.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 65.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 176.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 34,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $108.13.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

