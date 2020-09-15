2,360 Shares in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Purchased by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 831.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.83. 8,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.89. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.49.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

