25,278 Shares in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.08% of John Bean Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $64,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 334.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $246,000.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $29,061.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,146.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Shares of JBT stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.34. 99 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,158. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $119.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

