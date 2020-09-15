2,810 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 307,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 123.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,831. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.19.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

