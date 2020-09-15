$3.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) will announce sales of $3.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the highest is $3.41 billion. Jacobs Engineering posted sales of $3.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full-year sales of $13.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.65 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE J traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.76. The company had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,431. Jacobs Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

