$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the highest is $4.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $3.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $15.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $16.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.21 billion to $16.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.44. 77,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.37. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $80.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.