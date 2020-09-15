3,523 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,523 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,948 shares of company stock worth $5,531,266. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $137.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,477. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.17 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.19 and its 200-day moving average is $139.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.23.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

