3,704 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 214.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,407,000 after buying an additional 283,768 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $329,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 27,998 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.62. 828,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,893,543. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

