47,800 Shares in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 75.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 70.0% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verastem by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,161,300 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $2,218,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VSTM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 38,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,588. The stock has a market cap of $237.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02. Verastem Inc has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. The company had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Verastem Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

