$64.28 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post sales of $64.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.65 million. Computer Programs & Systems reported sales of $68.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year sales of $261.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.50 million to $273.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $278.65 million, with estimates ranging from $262.60 million to $291.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.29. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $397.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $57,200.00. Also, VP James B. Britain sold 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $59,639.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,019 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 474,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 137,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 99,261 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 246,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 91,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 210,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

