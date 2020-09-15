6,825 Shares in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Bought by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LM. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Legg Mason in the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Legg Mason by 3.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Legg Mason by 10.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Legg Mason by 35.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason in the first quarter valued at about $1,451,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LM remained flat at $$49.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,718,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason Inc has a one year low of $33.99 and a one year high of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.92 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

