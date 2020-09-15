7,406 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Acquired by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.47. 9,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

