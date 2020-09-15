9,821 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,176,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,272,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

