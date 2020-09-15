Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Aaron's alerts:

NYSE AAN traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $57.36. 1,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.11%.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $255,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,690.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $2,322,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 32.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after buying an additional 147,420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.