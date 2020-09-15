Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Lifted by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 110,198 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 103,206 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 54,684 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 42,345 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $91,221,000 after acquiring an additional 430,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $106.82. 85,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,492,290. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,621 shares of company stock worth $8,373,428 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.