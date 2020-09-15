ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Short Interest Down 47.4% in August

ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ABCAM PLC/ADR stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABCZY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABCAM PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

ABCAM PLC/ADR Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

