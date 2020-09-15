Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Accel Entertainment traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 1962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $11,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 609,345 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $2,827,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $2,712,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.0% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,027,000 after purchasing an additional 262,701 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment Gaming, LLC owns and operates video gaming stores. It installs gaming terminals in the United States. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Lemont, Illinois.

