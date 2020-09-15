Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) to report $33.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.85 million and the highest is $63.60 million. Acceleron Pharma reported sales of $4.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 695.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full year sales of $99.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.73 million to $128.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $139.37 million, with estimates ranging from $107.22 million to $192.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XLRN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.57.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene purchased 108,108 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,709. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 127.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLRN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.62. 1,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,464. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.68 and a 200 day moving average of $94.38.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

