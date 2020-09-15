Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,409. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.33. The company has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.