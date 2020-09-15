Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.22). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 1,827.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. ValuEngine cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.35. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

