Actinium (ACM) Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Actinium has a market capitalization of $214,697.21 and approximately $55,624.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Actinium has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058322 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 24,231,950 coins and its circulating supply is 24,232,000 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

