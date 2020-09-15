Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Up 97.6% in August

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 514,800 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the August 15th total of 260,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.12% of Adial Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ADIL opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.83. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.