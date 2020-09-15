Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 277,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 94,632 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKI stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.92. Black Knight Inc has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

