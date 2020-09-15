Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of LLY traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,147. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.64. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The firm has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $8,686,005.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,798,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,892,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,899 shares of company stock valued at $54,784,517. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.