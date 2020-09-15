Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Cannae in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,964.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNNE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,896. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 144.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

