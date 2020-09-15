Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 80.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 102,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 45,876 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 29,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.56. 9,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,347. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.86, for a total value of $324,961.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $2,126,499.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,440. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

