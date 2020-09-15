Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $576,000 Stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in First American Financial by 5,093.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.07. 2,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,934. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

