Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $875,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.57. 198,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,585,797. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of -280.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

