Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after purchasing an additional 912,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after purchasing an additional 855,564 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.40. 26,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,403. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.20.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.