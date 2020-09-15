Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 708 Shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PJT Partners worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. ValuEngine upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,221. PJT Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $232.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.