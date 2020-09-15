Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 71.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,977.2% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 42,964 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $83.57. 36,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,565. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average is $78.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.