Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 260.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.98. 71 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,031. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.31. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $210.16.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

