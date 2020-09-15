Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 51.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,179,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $208,512,000 after acquiring an additional 70,109 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $208.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,939. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.85 and a 200 day moving average of $171.34. The stock has a market cap of $147.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $210.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

